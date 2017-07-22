Driver who ran roadblock arrested for attempting to murder cop

file phjoto of a police road-block. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — A 26-year-old year motorist who accelerated through a roadblock in Sungai Petani, Kedah is now being investigated for attempted murder after mowing down a policeman.

The New Straits Times reported on its website that the driver of a Ford Ranger failed to stop at a roadblock at KM57 of the Alor Setar-Butterworth trunk road, near the old Sungai Petani Hospital at about 2am today, but crashed through a signboard and traffic cones.

When two policeman on motorcycles then gave chase, he ran down one of them, dragging both the officer and his machine for a considerable distance.

The officer who was knocked down was injured in his face and leg and is currently warded at the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, Kuala Muda deputy police chief Superintendent Saifi Abd Hamid was quoted saying.

The driver was later arrested when his car stalled on Jalan Sungai Layar.

He is now being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a jail sentence of up to 20 years for those found guilty.