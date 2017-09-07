Driver who crashed into Paralympian cyclists nabbed

Ruslan confirmed that charges will be filed against the driver tomorrow. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 ― The driver of a four-wheel drive who crashed into four Paralympian cyclists and their head coach this morning has been detained by the police.

The 46-year old driver was taken to the Kuala Selangor traffic police department for further action, OCPD Supt Ruslan Abdullah was quoted as telling Star Online.

Ruslan said that the accident was not a case of hit-and-run, stating that the driver had come forward to the Kampung Baru Subang police after the incident.

He confirmed that charges will be filed against the driver tomorrow.

National cycling coach Johari Nayan was training his para-cycling team (Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal, 31, Khairul Azwan Wahab, 25, Nur Syafiq Suhaimy, 19, and Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, 23) when said four-wheel drive slammed into them near KM12.6 of the Latar Highway.

The victims, reported to have suffered multiple injuries, were rushed to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.