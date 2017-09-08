Driver who crashed into Paralympian cyclists charged in court

Anuar Wahab, 46, faces jail time of up to five years or a fine of up to RM15,000, or both if found guilty. — AFP picKUALA SELANGOR, Sept 8 — The driver of a four-wheel drive who crashed into four Paralympian cyclists and their head coach yesterday morning has been charged at the magistrate court here today.

According to The Star Online, Anuar Wahab, 46, claimed trial to the charge under Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987 before Magistrate Abdul Jalil Salam.

Anuar was charged with driving dangerously and causing the accident near KM12.5 of the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor (Latar) Highway at 10.45am yesterday.

He faces jail time of up to five years or a fine of up to RM15,000, or both if found guilty.

National cycling coach Johari Nayan was training his para-cycling team (Mohd Nor Rizuan Zainal, 31, Khairul Azwan Wahab, 25, Nur Syafiq Suhaimy, 19, and Khairul Nizam Mohd Ali, 23) when said four-wheel drive slammed into them near KM12.6 of the Latar Highway.

The victims, reported to have suffered multiple injuries, were rushed to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.