Driver dies in fiery crash on North-South Expressway

IPOH, Jan 22 — Two people were killed, including one who was completely charred in an accident involving three vehicles at the Km201.2 North-South Expressway near Bukit Merah last night.

Perak Investigation and Traffic Enforcement deputy chief DSP Mohd Mahiri Hussin said the charred victim had yet to be identified in the 8.35pm accident which occurred after the Gunung Semanggol R&R stop.

He said the other victim was identified as Mok Wai Kit, a salesman from Bukit Mertajam, Penang.

“The accident involved a Scania lorry, Proton Persona car and Perodua Myvi car.

“Initial investigations revealed the north bound lorry skidded before crashing into a road divider and hit the Persona and Myvi coming from the opposition direction,” he said in a statement here today.

He said, in the accident, the driver of the Myvi was burnt to death and Mok died at the scene while the lorry driver was unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, he said. — Bernama