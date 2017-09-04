Driver accused of running over elderly couple while high on drugs

JOHOR BARU, Sept 4 — An elderly man and his wife were killed in a road accident today after the motorcycle they were riding was knocked down in Batu Pahat by a car driven by a man whom police suspect was under the influence of drugs.

Wahadi Jamos, 62, and his wife, Rokiah Jangi, 65, died on the spot at Km5 Jalan Bukit Pasir in the accident which happened at 7.15am, said Batu Pahat Police chief ACP Abdul Wahib Musa.

The accident happened when Wahadi and Rokiah, who were from Parit Lapis Bangas, Seri Medan, Batu Pahat, were riding from Tongkang Pechah to Batu Pahat, he said in a statement.

He also said that an eye-witness reported seeing the car swerving to the left and right and speeding just before the accident.

Abdul Wahib said the driver of the car, a Perodua Viva, and a woman passenger lost consciousness following the accident and were rushed to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital in Batu Pahat.

Upon reaching the hospital, the driver ran away, leaving the woman, who seemed to be high on drugs as well, to be given outpatient treatment, he said.

Abdul Wahib has asked the driver to assist the police in the investigation into the accident. — Bernama