Drink, but don’t ask others to join, PAS’ non-Muslim wing says of beer fests

Citing Hindu scriptures the Vedas and the Tamil text Thirukkural, DHPP chief N. Bala Subramaniam said the belief prohibits drinking alcohol. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — PAS’ non-Muslim wing has supported the Islamist party’s opposition to beer festivals, especially the recently-cancelled Better Beer Festival.

PAS Supporters’ Congress (DHPP) chief N. Bala Subramaniam had claimed that consuming alchohol would only cause the drinker to loses his morals and mind.

“Consuming alcoholic drinks is the right and choice of individuals, but to encourage drinking by organising festivals should not happen,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian.

Citing Hindu scriptures the Vedas and the Tamil text Thirukkural, Bala said the belief prohibits drinking alcohol.

“So I do not see why people can defend festivals such as this. If you want to drink, then drink … but don’t organise festivals and ask others to drink together,” he said.

PAS has previously opposed the Better Beer Festival in Kuala Lumpur which was later cancelled by the City Hall, and had latter delivered a memorandum targeting the Oktoberfest that is scheduled to take place at the One Utama Shopping Complex.