Vida convicted of unlawful advertising

Hasmiza was charged with claiming that the drink could treat burns and provide relief for knee and joint pains, without the approval of the Medicine Advertisement Board. — Picture by Choo Choy MaySHAH ALAM, Aug 28 — Cosmetics tycoon Datuk Seri Dr Hasmiza Othman pled guilty before a magistrate's court today to a charge of making unapproved claims for her Pamoga health drink.

According to the Star Online news portal, the celebrity entrepreneur was charged with claiming that the drink could treat burns and provide relief for knee and joint pains, without the approval of the Medicine Advertisement Board.

While pleading for leniency, she said she inadvertently made the comments during the live interview.

"I repeated the feedback that was given to me by my customers," she was also quoted as saying.

However, Hasmiza accepted that she made the unapproved claims during the interview on terrestrial station TV3 on July 18.

She was then fined RM4,800 for the offence