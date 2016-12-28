‘Dr Snip’ under probe over circumcision gone wrong

The clinic with its shutters drawn. — Picture by Razak Ghazali KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― The doctor who pulled off a snip job during a circumcision procedure which went awry is now under probe.

Besides ascertaining the doctor’s credentials, the Health Ministry was also trying to establish if the clinic in Taman Cheras Utama, on the outskirts of Kajang, was a licensed premise to operate a private clinic.

“It was supposed to be a routine circumcision,” Health Ministry deputy director-general Datuk Dr S. Jeyaindran told Malay Mail.

The 51-year-old doctor and the clinic where he was practising came into the spotlight following the medical procedure which left the 10-year-old in agony.

“We are verifying the doctor's status, whether he is registered with the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC) or not,” Dr Jeyaindran said.

“We are also checking if the family clinic had been operating illegally, as it was reported earlier the clinic was not registered with the ministry.”

Dr Jeyaindran explained the ministry carries out random checks on clinics, usually based on tip-offs from members of the public.

“Because there are so many clinics, the checks are not fixed and are carried out randomly. We are checking to see if we have visited the clinic before,” he said.

He said the ministry was looking into the doctor’s Annual Practice Certificate (APC) as he said there had been cases where the APC was fake and not issued by the MMC.

On Dec 20, the patient turned up at the clinic for what should have been a routine circumcision procedure.

During the laser circumcision process, the glans (head) of his penis was sliced off, leaving him in a state of anxiety and shock.

The boy’s father later rushed him to Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital in Cheras.

He was then transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a surgery to reattach the head of the penis.

It was reported the family clinic has been operating for 15 years and the doctor, who was a graduate of the University of Karachi, Pakistan, has 21 years of experience.