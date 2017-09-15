Dr Siti Hasmah: Don’t call deadly tahfiz school fire God’s will nor fate

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah said the students who died in the fire should not be described as 'martyrs'. ― Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― The tahfiz school fire yesterday that killed 21 students and their two hostel wardens should not be attributed to God’s will or fate, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali has said.

The wife of former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reportedly disagreed with the act of evading responsibility by some who called the fatal pre-dawn blaze as God’s will.

“What I’m angry at, is that those responsible are getting away saying this is God’s will,” she was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

She also said the students who died in the fire should not be described as “martyrs”, adding that pity should be taken on the parents who will not get their children back and that they should be given money.

“We say that the good comes from God, and the bad is our own responsibilities.

“But now they are saying bad things are God’s will, trying to shirk from their responsibility,” she was also quoted saying, noting that it was sinful to dodge responsibility.

In a separate report by news portal The Malaysian Insight, Dr Siti Hasmah also said she was sad as the tragedy could have been avoided.

“We say that it is God or fate but God does not err. God only grants the best for people.

“The ugly and the bad are from us. We have to take that responsibility. Do not say it was God or fate,” she was quoted saying, also noting that those responsible for the tahfiz school have to take responsibility for its students’ well-being.

The fire at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah tahfiz school in Kuala Lumpur is believed to be the deadliest since the 1989 fire where 27 female students of a Kedah tahfiz school were killed in their sleep.

The Islamic religious boarding school’s building reportedly lacked a certificate to declare it fit for occupation, and the school had also yet to be granted approval by the Fire and Rescue Department to start using the building.

It was reported last month that the Fire and Rescue Department had recorded 211 fires at tahfiz schools throughout the country from 2015 to 2017, with RM1.4 million worth of losses in the first three months this year alone from fires at around 30 Islamic religious schools including tahfiz schools, pondok schools and madrasah.