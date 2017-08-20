Dr M’s meeting with Hindraf does not affect Indian community support

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim speaks to reporters after a ceremony to distribute clothing and other essentials to the needy during the Ramadan month, at the National Mosque, Kuala Lumpur, June 21, 2015. — Picture by ChooTEMERLOH, Aug 20 — Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is confident that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed’s meeting with the Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) would not affect the support of the Indian community for Barisan Nasional (BN).

Abdul Azeez said since taking over the helm of the government, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had taken several steps to look after the welfare of the community.

“He (Dr Mahathir) can meet with anyone he wants, but it is only the BN government under Najib’s leadership who can look after the people, regardless of whether they are Malays, Chinese or Indians.

“When he was prime minister for 22 years, what did he do for the Indians, and the Indian community and Hindraf must know the truth.

“Recently, in the WhatsApp group, a message was spread that he said if given a chance, he would do better than before. When he was prime minister for 22 years, he did not do anything, now that his age is almost 100 years, he will do it,” he told reporters after opening the Kuala Krau Umno Division delegates conference here today.

Abdul Azeez was commenting on Dr Mahathir’s meeting with the Hindraf chairman at the Perdana Leadership Foundation office in Putrajaya on Friday to invite the group to join the opposition pact. — Bernama