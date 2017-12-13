Dr M’s lawyer accuses cops of harassment

Police have questioned Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad following reports lodged against him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Dec 13 — Authorities should simply charge Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if he has committed an offence, said his lawyer when noting police have now questioned the former prime minister five times.

A team of six police officers took Dr Mahathir’s statement at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today, this time for an investigation into his remark calling the Bugis community “pirates”.

“If they wish to charge, just charge. Do not waste the time of the old man. This is the fifth time the police are taking a statement from him. Don’t make a drama out of it,” lawyer Haniff Kathri told reporters after Dr Mahathir gave his statement.

Dr Mahathir is believed to be under investigation for alleged offences under the Sedition Act, Penal Code and the Multimedia Act following reports lodged against him.

When asked what information was given during the questioning, Haniff said the Pakatan Harapan chairman told investigators that he will provide all necessary information in court.

He added that Dr Mahathir also clarified previously that he had not referred to the entire Bugis community with his slur, but only Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The former prime minister made the offending remark during a Pakatan Harapan rally in Petaling Jaya on October 14.