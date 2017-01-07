Dr M’s inconsistency shows lack of understanding about FDI, says minister

Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak (pic) says Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's latest blog posting shows his inconsistency regarding the issue of foreign direct investment(FDI) to the country. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 ― Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak has lashed out against Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's latest blog posting saying that it shows his lack of understanding about foreign direct investment (FDI) to the country.

The Communications and Multimedia Minister said Dr Mahathir's post also showed his inconsistency regarding the issue and that he also did not understand sovereignty.

“If foreigners are allowed to purchase land in Malaysia, that enhances the value of the property. It does not give the foreigners sovereignty over the land they bought.

“They are still on Malaysian soil,” he said in his blog.

Attracting FDI came in many forms, he explained, saying that it could be manufacturing plants, trading companies, property investments, resorts and clubs.

Salleh said even golf courses set up by foreigners attract FDIs, but Dr Mahathir somehow had the notion that FDI only meant factories.

He also alluded that the presence of many foreigners in any country in the world would certainly change its social structure.

“That is why more than 50 per cent of British voted in favour of Brexit. But what does Dr Mahathir mean by major impact on the political landscape of the nation in future?

“Can he be specific? What exactly is he referring to? Is he talking about Malay political power?,” he said.

Salleh said Dr Mahathir's quandary worsened further as the former prime minister had said that Umno must be defeated in the next general election.

“Now he says the opposite. So which one does Dr Mahathir want? Dr Mahathir wants to change the political landscape of Malaysia and then grumbles about the possibility that foreigners will change the political landscape,” asked Salleh. ― Bernama