Dr M’s actions like cancer, Umno MP says

Sultan Sharafuddin accused Dr Mahathir of having an inferiority complex and 'deep hatred' within him. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — An Umno lawmaker called today for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be prosecuted over his alleged insults of the Bugis community that had offended the Selangor and Johor rulers.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the former prime minister turned Opposition leader had not only breached the Rukun Negara, but also hurt the feelings of the Selangor and Johor Sultans.

“Tun Mahathir’s actions are like a cancer in this country. If left alone, it will spread further.

“Imagine if this disease were to infect today’s young generation, surely it would incite further feelings of hatred and vengeance, and national harmony will be affected,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told local daily The Star in an interview that the controversy surrounding Dr Mahathir’s reported remarks last October alluding to the Bugis community as pirates should not have happened.

The ruler also accused Dr Mahathir of having an inferiority complex and “deep hatred” within him.