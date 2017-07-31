Dr M: Zahid lying about my lineage

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused the deputy prime minister of lying about the former’s original name. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad called Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi a “liar” today over the deputy prime minister’s claim that the former’s original name was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

The former prime minister also challenged Zahid to produce the blue identity card that purportedly bore that name.

“I was surprised to hear Zahid’s statement. Before this, no one touching on this issue had given an account of my ancestry that varied from public knowledge,” Dr Mahathir said in a video posted on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Facebook page.

“This statement clearly shows that Zahid is a liar. He is a liar because he cannot show what he said was a blue identity card. I still remember the first card I received; I was still in university at that time. But if he can show it, then I want to see it. Don’t hide,” added the former Umno president.

Zahid claimed at a Kelana Jaya Umno division meeting yesterday that the National Registration Department had informed him that Dr Mahathir’s name on his identity card was “Mahathir a/l Iskandar Kutty”.

Dr Mahathir’s lineage is believed to include ancestors from Kerala, India on the paternal side.