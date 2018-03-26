Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dr M unsuitable as PM due to ‘political baggage’, PAS man says

Monday March 26, 2018
Mohd Amar claimed most of the current problems in the government were inherited from the previous administration under Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMohd Amar claimed most of the current problems in the government were inherited from the previous administration under Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKOTA BHARU, March 26 — The “political baggage” which Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad carries after serving 22 years as prime minister renders him unsuitable to hold the post again, says PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He claimed most of the current problems in the government were inherited from the previous administration under Dr Mahathir.

“A major issue for us, the Opposition, is Dr Mahathir’s political baggage. This political baggage is the main factor Dr Mahathir is not suitable to be prime minister (again),” he said.

Mohd Amar, who is also Kelantan Deputy Menteri Besar, was speaking to reporters outside the Kelantan State Assembly sitting in Kompleks Kota Darul Naim today.

He was commenting on Pakatan Harapan’s decision to stand by their nomination of Dr Mahathir as prime minister, despite his age at 93.

Mohd Amar said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had to bear the mistakes made by Dr Mahathir after he took over the post. — Bernama

