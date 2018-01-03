Dr M tells RoS to state problem with Pakatan’s registration

Dr Mahathir said repeated attempts for clarification have been ignored, leaving PH’s application in a bureaucratic limbo even as the RoS continued to make statements to the media. ― Picture by Azneal IshakPUTRAJAYA, Jan 3 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) must inform Pakatan Harapan of any issues it may have with the pact’s application to be formalised, said Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The PH chairman said the delay was complicating the member parties’ intention to contest the 14th general election under a unified banner.

“If there are problems with our application, ROS should inform us what those problems are. We stand to be corrected. We are not trying to go against the government,” he said at the inaugural Pakatan Harapan (PH) weekly “Policy Talk”

“Instead, they use dirty tactics which is quite unique... They didn’t say we cannot register ourselves (under one banner), they just don’t answer (to our queries).”

Dr Mahathir said repeated attempts for clarification have been ignored, leaving the pact’s application in a bureaucratic limbo even as the RoS continued to make statements to the media.

He then accused the government of being behind the delay, calling it “cowardly”.

At the soft launch of the “Policy Talk” today, Dr Mahathir said the Opposition’s previous attempts to win federal power had been hampered because the parties all contested individually.

He noted that under the umbrella of the now-defunct Pakatan Rakyat, the Opposition was able to win the popular vote in Election 2013.

“For the first time we have a proper coalition that the government fears and they are trying their best to stop us from contesting under one banner. They abuse their power when in fear but we have our own plans to overcome all of our problems,” he said.

The RoS previously said the application was being held up by unresolved issues involving DAP and PPBM.

DAP needed to submit a formal report on the internal re-election ordered by the RoS while PPBM had to conduct its first annual general meeting.

When asked about the issues today, Dr Mahathir said that since both parties have complied, there should not be further obstacles to the PH registration.

On a related complaint by a junior PPBM leader regarding the validity of the party’s maiden AGM, Dr Mahathir said there were no official complaints lodged with the RoS.