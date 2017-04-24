Dr M tells forex task force to call ‘any time’

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says he is prepred to meet the forex task force at ‘any time’. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he is ready to meet the special task force reviewing billions in foreign exchange losses incurred by Bank Negara Malaysia during his administration.

The losses were allegedly suffered in the late 80s to early 90s when Dr Mahathir was still the prime minister.

“They can contact me anytime… I am always prepared to go to court or anywhere (else),” he was quoted as saying by national news agency Bernama.

The task force last week summoned Dr Mahathir's former deputy, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, for its investigation.

The PKR de facto leader was taken from Sungai Buloh Prison where he is currently serving a five-year sentence for sodomy, and brought to the Finance Ministry in Putrajaya.

Putrajaya formed the task force in February after former BNM assistant governor Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid claimed in an interview that the central bank racked up US$10 billion (RM43.9 billion) in foreign exchange losses during the early 1990s.

The scandal was among the biggest from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's time as prime minister.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan is heading the task force that includes senior officials from the Finance Ministry, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the police's Commercial Crimes Department, the Securities Commission, and others.

The task force is expected to deliver its findings to the Cabinet in June and will include a recommendation on whether a royal commission of inquiry is necessary.