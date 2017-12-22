Dr M shows up at Putrajaya mosque ahead of ‘Save Jerusalem’ rally

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya December 22, 2017. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 22 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad showed up at the Putra Mosque here this afternoon for Friday prayers ahead of the “Save Jerusalem” rally held in solidarity with Palestine.

However, the former prime minister-turned-Barisan Nasional critic refused to comment if he was here to participate in the government-organised rally.

The rally today opposing the US government’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is headlined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The event kicked off earlier this morning with a special forum. Among the invited speakers were the Palestinian ambassador, PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and PAS vice-president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Special prayers for Palestine were also recited during today’s weekly prayers for the Muslim congregation in the mosque.

Prior to this, Malaysians have been rallying in front of the American embassy for two consecutive Fridays following US president Donald Trump’s unprecedented move to shift the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.