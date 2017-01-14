Dr M says would abolish GST, make BR1M statutory

Tun Dr Mahathir said that Parti Pribumi Malaysia would form a clean government.— Picture by Saw Siow FengSHAH ALAM, Jan 14 — The federal opposition will gradually repeal the controversial Goods and Services Tax (GST) if it is elected into power, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Although previously calling the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) “bribery”, the former prime minister and chairman of Parti Pribumi Malaysia also said a Pakatan Harapan government would convert the cash handouts into statutory aid.

“GST will be abolished gradually and replaced with a sales tax according to the people’s will,” he said in his speech at PPBM’s launch here, without elaborating further.

Even before he could finish his remark on the GST’s abolishment, the red-clad crowd erupted into loud cheers of “Hidup Tun!” (long live Tun) as soon as they heard the word “abolished”.

The cheers were more subdued, however, when he repeated his words and completed his remark.

Dr Mahathir also declared that PPBM along with other opposition parties would form a “clean” government—especially in terms of elections—with various reforms to be carried out.

He said this new government would ensure that no bribes would be given out in any form to voters to gain support during elections.

“If it is found that BR1M is important, then this money will be distributed by government servants. BR1M cannot be included in any party’s’ manifesto.

“If it is agreed by the people, BR1M will become a statutory aid that is determined by laws and ordinary budget. The prime minister cannot determine its distribution or the amount, or the way it is given,” he added.

