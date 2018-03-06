Dr M says Pakatan seat talks to be completed by next week

Tun Dr Mahathir giving a press conference at the Opposition office in the Parliament building, Kuala Lumpur March 6, 2018. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The seat allocations within Pakatan Harapan will be completed by next week, as there are some minor issues which need to be resolved in three states, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has said.

The PH chairman said that the number of seats for the component parties has been determined, and they are currently just fine-tuning some minor details which include the swapping of seats between Opposition parties.

At the sidelines of the Dewan Rakyat sitting here, Dr Mahathir said the distribution of seats in Federal Territories and eight states — Perlis, Kedah, Negri Sembilan, Johor, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, and Penang — have been resolved.

“The numbers for the component parties have been determined. Just need some tuning in constituencies, who gets which seats.

“Just some negotiations left to determine the distribution, there is no seat tussle,” he told reporters at the Opposition office, here.

On the use of one logo for all component parties in PH, Dr Mahathir said the party will announce the agreed symbol after its Presidential Council meeting next week.

“We have discussed using one symbol and we give it one week at the next meeting on the chosen symbol to be used by PH,” he said.

Last Tuesday, PH had agreed to use one logo to represent the Opposition pact in the upcoming general elections.

Dr Mahathir said its candidates will be contesting under one ticket, regardless of whether the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approves of it or not.