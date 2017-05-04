Dr M: PPBM will never back a non-Malay as prime minister

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the DAP could never form federal government as the Chinese were the minority in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will never field or support a non-Malay for the prime minister’s post, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

The former prime minister also said the DAP could never form federal government as the Chinese were the minority in Malaysia, noting that only 52 out of 222 federal seats are Chinese-majority seats.

“Maybe multiracial Malay parties will give a few seats to non-Malay candidates.

“But the majority from the three parties with Malay leaderships will field Malay candidates and PPBM, as a Malay party, will never field or support a non-Malay as prime minister. The Opposition coalition will never be dominated by the DAP other than in Penang,” Dr Mahathir wrote on his blog yesterday.

Umno leaders have frequently painted Pakatan Harapan as an Opposition pact dominated by the DAP, which they claim is a chauvinist party.