Dr M: PPBM still a ‘functional party’ until permanent deregistration

By Jonathan Edward

Thursday April 5, 2018
11:50 PM GMT+8

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to media in Petaling Jaya April 5, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to media in Petaling Jaya April 5, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriPETALING JAYA, April 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) GE14 candidates will still contest despite the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) temporary suspension of the party, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said tonight.

Dr Mahathir said PPBM will contest in GE14 even if they had to do so individually.

“As far as we are concerned, Pribumi is still a functional party until it has permanently been delisted by the RoS.

“If that ultimately happens, we will still contest. Nothing is going to stop any of our candidates from contesting in the elections. Even if we have to do so individually, we will contest,” he said.

Speaking at the party headquarters at the Amcorp Trade Centre here, the former prime minister also disputed the legality of the letter handed to his party by the RoS, saying it went against legal principles.

MORE TO COME

