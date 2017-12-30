Dr M: PPBM a party ‘by people for the people’

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad raises the party flag during the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia first Anuual General Assembly in Shah Alam 30 Disember 2017. December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad insisted today that his fledgling Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) is a party that fights for the public, and not for the benefit of its leaders.

Speaking at the party’s inaugural annual general meeting (AGM), the PPBM chairman said the party is fighting for the public to save them from the alleged oppression and cruelty of the current administration, and erase any fears they have from the government.

“I would like to stress that this party, PPBM, is a true party of the people for the people. We fight not for the interest of the chairman, president or the top leaders,” he said in his keynote speech.

“We fight for the people’s victory. The people’s votes will we use to give the people a win and their ambitions,” he added.

MORE TO COME