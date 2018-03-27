Dr M: Pakatan to decide on logo by next week

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks to journalists at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur on March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) will finalise the use of one logo to represent the Opposition pact in the upcoming elections within a week, said its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today.

He said the announcement will follow once the decision has been made.

“We have decided on the logo but some matters need to be ironed out on the decision.

“We will finalise it in no more than a week,” he told reporters at the Parliament.

When asked whether only the logos of PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would be considered to be used by the party, Dr Mahathir simply answered, “just wait.”

Dr Mahathir had on February 27 announced that the candidates will be contesting under one ticket, regardless whether the Registrar of Societies (RoS) approves of it or not.