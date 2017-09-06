Dr M: Pakatan Harapan still not official, no word from RoS

Mahathir Mohamad said the coalition has received no word from the commission even though they have made changes to the initial logo. — Picture by Miera Zulyana PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — Pakatan Harapan is still not an official coalition despite submitting relevant documents to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) more than a month ago.

The coalition’s chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said they have received no word from the commission even though they have made changes to the initial logo.

“It has been more than a month. We haven’t had any approval or anything.

“The officers are good but have to wait for the minister,” he said during a town hall session at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here today.

The RoS falls under the Home Ministry and minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Pakatan leaders met with the RoS in late July but were told to tweak the logo of the coalition.