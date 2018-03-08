Dr M: No place for personal ambition in Pakatan Harapan

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — There is “no place” for personal ambitions in Pakatan Harapan (PH), its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today as he urged the coalition’s members and supporters to ensure victory in the upcoming general election.

“There is no place in PH for personal ambitions. There will be problems when there are four parties, and no one will have 100 per cent satisfaction,” Dr Mahathir said, referring to grouses over seat negotiations.

Dr Mahathir stressed that the coalition’s 60-point manifesto launched today would be in vain if it was not followed by electoral triumph.

“Look at this manifesto, there are many promises. But remember, we can’t fulfil these promises if we don’t win the elections,” he said.

Despite settling its seat negotiations for parliamentary seats in Peninsula Malaysia and for state seats in Johor, PH’s seat negotiations in key states such as Selangor and Penang have progressed slowly.

Negotiations in Sabah has also presented problems involving local parties in the state.