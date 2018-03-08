Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Dr M: No place for personal ambition in Pakatan Harapan

BY RAM ANAND

Thursday March 8, 2018
11:51 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Mystery of missing aviator Amelia Earhart finally solved?The Edit: Mystery of missing aviator Amelia Earhart finally solved?

The Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household petsThe Edit: Potential hazards of parabens for household pets

The Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel filmThe Edit: ‘The Sopranos’ may be resurrected as a prequel film

The Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ dropsThe Edit: NYK’s ‘Make It On Me’ drops

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Pakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPakatan Harapan chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of Buku Harapan in Shah Alam March 8, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 8 — There is “no place” for personal ambitions in Pakatan Harapan (PH), its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today as he urged the coalition’s members and supporters to ensure victory in the upcoming general election.

“There is no place in PH for personal ambitions. There will be problems when there are four parties, and no one will have 100 per cent satisfaction,” Dr Mahathir said, referring to grouses over seat negotiations.

Dr Mahathir stressed that the coalition’s 60-point manifesto launched today would be in vain if it was not followed by electoral triumph.

“Look at this manifesto, there are many promises. But remember, we can’t fulfil these promises if we don’t win the elections,” he said.

Despite settling its seat negotiations for parliamentary seats in Peninsula Malaysia and for state seats in Johor, PH’s seat negotiations in key states such as Selangor and Penang have progressed slowly.

Negotiations in Sabah has also presented problems involving local parties in the state.

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram