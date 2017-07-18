Dr M must clarify support for Anwar, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob questioned whether Tun Dr Mahathir’s support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim suggested that the sodomy offence did not happen. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad should clarify his support for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the man he sacked from the government and Umno in 1998, for alleged sodomy.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this is because Dr Mahathir’s support for Anwar suggests that the offence did not happen.

“I would like to challenge him (Dr Mahathir) to issue a statement that his action in sending Anwar to prison for sodomy is incorrect. Dr Mahathir has made way for Anwar in Pakatan and only has praise for Anwar.

“Is Dr Mahathir having regrets for calling Anwar a sodomiser? This is what Malaysians want to know,” he told reporters after opening a seminar for Rubber Smallholders Cooperatives and the 33nd Annual General Meeting of the National Rubber Smallholders Cooperative, here today.

Dr Mahathir (then prime minister) told a press conference on Sept 22, 1998 that Anwar was involved in sodomy and stressed that a sodomiser was unqualified to become a leader of this country. — Bernama