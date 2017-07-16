Dr M must clarify stand on Anwar, Najib says

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir must clarify to the people whether he stands by his statement that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had committed unnatural acts as he had claimed in 1998. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Tun Dr Mahathir must clarify to the people whether he stands by his statement that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had committed unnatural acts as he had claimed in 1998, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“There are many questions in the minds of the people. First, does Dr Mahathir stand by his old statement made in 1998 when he accused Anwar of committing unnatural acts.

“He even said Anwar was an immoral leader who could not lead the country.

“All these are major questions to the people, whether the accusations were wrong to begin with, or he is willing to forego his principles (for the sake of politics),” he told reporters at the 2017 Umno Aidilfitri Open House at the Putra World Trade Centre today.

In a media conference held on September 22, 1998, Dr Mahathir, who was then prime minister, claimed that Anwar had committed sodomy and that a sodomist was not fit to become the country’s leader.

Najib said as long as Dr Mahathir did not answer these questions, the people would say that it was all a dishonest political drama.

The Prime Minister added that even though there were some people who were unhappy with Umno and the government, many efforts had been and were being made to take the country to a higher level.

He said the situation (in Umno) was better than the opposition camp which was still unclear and chaotic in identifying who had the final authority while the political direction was also vague.

On the Open House event today, Najib, who is also Umno president, said the over-whelming response from the people was an indication of the continuing confidence in the party and government.

“They have come in droves since the morning and want to be with Umno. It is a clear picture of the relationship between the party and the people.

“This is because they know they can shake hands, take selfies with Umno leaders. As leaders we want to be closer to the people,” he said. — Bernama