Dr M losing respect by pitting Zahid against Najib, Umno rep says

KUANTAN, Aug 6 — The action by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to create discord between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his deputy Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will only diminish the people’s respect for him.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Rosnah Abdul Rashid Shirlin said Dr Mahathir’s action also exposed his true colours as a person who did not adhere to the principle of loyalty while still a leader.

She said Dr Mahathir, as a statesman, should also realise that the act of attacking Najib and Zahid was not merely an attack against Umno but also would lead to the disintegration of Malay unity.

“I hope the people can see the real face of Dr M, he has made a significant history for the country but has now destroyed the legacy and unity that he had struggled for.

“I think I have also lost my respect for him because he has rejected his own past struggles. From becoming a champion for us all, Tun M has now become the champion of the opposition,” she told reporters after officiating the Indera Mahkota Women Umno divisional delegates conference here today.

Also present were the divisional chief Datuk Mustaffa Kamal Abdul Hamid and Wanita chief Napiah Yusof.

Rosnah, who is also Deputy Works Minister, was commenting on the claim by Dr Mahathir that he met with Ahmad Zahid 10 days after he was appointed as the deputy prime minister with the intention to purportedly topple Najib. — Bernama