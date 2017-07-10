Dr M losing credibility over ever-changing views, says Rahman Dahlan

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Barisan Nasional Strategic Communications director Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said today former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mahathir Mohamad is losing credibility because of his ever-changing expressed opinions.

These opinions also contradicted the principles that he championed, said Abdul Rahman, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, after a gathering organised by the Public-Private Partnership Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department at Menara Usahawan here today.

“I feel sad seeing Dr Mahathir continuing to lose his credibility. We want to look up to him as a statesman but his speeches and statements are constantly in conflict,” he said.

Abdul Rahman conveyed birthday greetings to the 92-year-old Dr Mahathir and said he hoped that would return to the right track in the world of politics. — Bernama