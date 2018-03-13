Dr M jokes about becoming DAP president if his party is deregistered

Mahathir joked that candidates from his Malay party could contest the 14th general election under the logo of the coalition’s three other component parties, including DAP. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joked today that he could run for office under the DAP, after authorities threatened to deregister his party.

Dr Mahathir, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, did not discount the possibility of candidates from his Malay party contesting the 14th general election under the logo of the coalition’s three other component parties, including the Chinese-dominant DAP.

“All things will be considered. We must make sure that the people know who will be contesting and who is not.

“I am open... I can even stand for DAP. President of DAP,” he said in jest, when asked what is the party’s ‘Plan B’ should the Registrar of Societies deregister PPBM.

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, who was also present at the press conference, jokingly agreed to it.

Speaking after the party’s weekly presidential council meeting, Dr Mahathir said PH, which also faces the high likelihood of not being registered by RoS due to PPBM’s problems, said that the coalition is prepared to work together and discuss on how to face the upcoming 14th general election.

He said while the election campaign may be tough, PH intended to emerge victorious.

“The party has decided that we will further strengthen the relationship between the component parties.

“We will show them clearly that whether we are registered or not, we will remain united,” he said.

The Registrar of Societies has threatened PPBM with deregistration under Section 14(5) of the Societies Act 1966 for failing to submit information and documents on meetings at all levels, as well as its financial statements.

Meanwhile, when asked on PAS’ election manifesto, which proposed inclusivity for both Muslims and non-Muslims, Dr Mahathir jokingly said PAS would be ‘kafir’ if they mix with non-Muslims.

“PAS is the type that holds on to their principles. If they mix with ‘kafir’, they become ‘kafir’.

“Before, when they mixed with DAP then, I thought they were not an Islamist party,” he joked.

PAS will be launching a full manifesto this Sunday, March 18 at the Majlis Syarahan Perdana event in Astana Banquet Hall, Cyberjaya.