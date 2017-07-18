Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dr M issues fresh debate challenge to Najib

BY RAM ANAND

Tuesday July 18, 2017
PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, July 18, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaking during a press conference at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya, July 18, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed has called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to attend a forum that he is organising, so the two can have a debate on current issues.

Despite that, the Pakatan Harapan chairman said the event scheduled for August 13 in Shah Alam will still go ahead regardless of Najib’s attendance.

“It is a good chance for him to explain things and clear his name,” Dr Mahathir said during a press conference here today.

According to Dr Mahathir, the forum will be called “Nothing to Hide 2.0” — seemingly referring to a cancelled 2015 dialogue session between Najib and several NGOs, where Dr Mahathir made a surprise appearance.

MORE TO COME

