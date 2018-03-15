Dr M attempting to rewrite history, says Khairy

Dr Mahathir recently blamed police for the sacking of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from his Cabinet 20 years ago. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSHAH ALAM, March 15 — Umno Youth chief, Khairy Jamaluddin, has described a statement by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad blaming police for the sacking of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim from his Cabinet 20 years ago as an attempt at rewriting history.

He said the statement issued by Pakatan Harapan chairman was also akin to avoid a ‘spitting at the sky’ (Meludah ke langit) syndrome when both were now cooperating in the opposition.

“As he (Dr Mahathir) is now cooperating with Anwar, he was forced to change the story (on sacking Anwar) by blaming the police.

“In his biography entitled A Doctor in the House, he said: I have made many mistakes but removing Anwar was not one of them. This is what he himself wrote,” he told reporters after presenting prizes of the 2018 Charity Golf Competition organised by Selangor Justice of Peace Association here today.

Therefore, he said the people should be wise to evaluate the political scenario when some parties tried to create a new version of history by presenting the latest story. — Bernama