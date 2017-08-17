Dr M insists wasn’t a dictator

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed that the federal Opposition parties would not have embraced him as their new leader if he had been a dictator. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today insisted his voluntary resignation from power and the elections during his time precluded him from being a “dictator”.

Despite the Pakatan Harapan chairman's insistence that holding polls meant he could not be a dictator, he appeared to suggest this defence did not apply to the “the current one”.

“Dictators often do not hold elections, or if they do they would win 99 per cent of the votes,” he wrote on his blog today.

“I resign voluntarily. I was not succeeded by my son but by party leaders who immediately tried to get the party and their governments to go against me,” Dr Mahathir said.

He also claimed that the federal Opposition parties would not have embraced him as their new leader if he had been a dictator, ignoring the fact that some among his new allies had called him “dictator” prior to his latest resignation from Umno.

While acknowledging the use of the Internal Security Act (ISA) during his time as prime minister, Dr Mahathir insisted he was also responsible for the release of 21 detainees when he entered the office.

“Those detained under the ISA during my tenure were quickly released because I did not agree with their detention. The IGP confirmed this,” he said referring to the then Inspector General of Police Tun Hanif Omar.

The ISA gained much of its notoriety in the Ops Lalang security crackdown from Dr Mahathir’s rule.

It was repealed in 2012 by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.