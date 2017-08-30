Dr M indifferent when briefed about forex losses, ex-MOF official claims

A witness testified that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not react negatively when briefed about Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange loss. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Aug 30 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad did not react negatively when he was briefed about Bank Negara Malaysia having potentially lost RM30 billion in foreign exchange trading, former Finance Ministry secretary-general Tan Sri Clifford Francis Herbert said today.

In his testimony at the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on the losses incurred in the 1990s, Clifford said that he was present as then deputy secretary-general along with then finance minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when they briefed Dr Mahathir on the losses.

“He responded after the briefing by saying: sometimes we make profits and sometimes we make losses,” Clifford said during his testimony.

“I expected him to show more outrage, but he took it in his stride. He looked quite normal,” he added.

MORE TO COME