Dr M: I’m sorry for everything I’ve done

By Kamles Kumar

Saturday December 30, 2017
01:46 PM GMT+8

Tun Dr Mahathir Muhammad greets the crowd during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakTun Dr Mahathir Muhammad greets the crowd during Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s first annual general meeting in Shah Alam December 30, 2017. ― Picture by Azneal IshakSHAH ALAM, Dec 30 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad ended his keynote speech at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) inaugural annual general meeting today by apologising for his faults.

The veteran statesman, who was previously the country’s longest-serving prime minister for 22 years, said it is normal for humans to make mistakes.

“I, like any human, have never missed from saying and doing wrong, not just today, but as long as I have been in national politics.

“I apologise for whatever fault I’ve done all that time,” the PPBM chairman said.

MORE TO COME

