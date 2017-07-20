Dr M: I’ll only contest GE14 if times are ‘desperate’

PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he will only contest in the next elections if desperately needed. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad downplayed the possibility of him contesting the next polls, saying he will only do so if it is desperately needed.

In a Sinar Online report, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman said the fledgling party has already many capable and experienced candidates.

“I have not finalised whether I will contest or not, but only in desperate times I will do so. Currently it does not look desperate,” he was quoted saying in an event in Kulim, Kedah.

“We have many candidates to contest and they all have their own strengths,” he added.

Dr Mahathir was Umno’s Kubang Pasu MP for three decades until 2004. He quit the party last year before establishing PPBM.

The former prime minister also urged party members and Pakatan Harapan allies to not sabotage any of PPBM’s candidates in the 14th general elections.

Yesterday, PPBM President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said seat negotiations among Pakatan Harapan parties have already begun, with PPBM putting in requests for several seats.

The former deputy prime minister explained that several of the seats that PPBM asked for are in Malay-majority seats where the party seeks to be the replacement party for Umno.