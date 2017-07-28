Dr M: I won’t rejoin Umno even if Najib no longer PM

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declared that he would not rejoin Umno even if the ruling party had a change of leadership. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad declared today that he would not rejoin Umno even if the ruling party had a change of leadership.

The former prime minister from 1981 to 2003 was addressing speculation that he would return to Umno if incumbent Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak were no longer at its helm.

“It’s not true. In the beginning I was only trying to oust Datuk Seri Najib, not Umno,” Dr Mahathir said in a video clip posted on the PPBM Facebook page this afternoon.

He claimed that the party has since been “ruined” and blamed it on Najib whom he alleged to have a self-serving agenda.

“It is no longer the Umno that was originally set up with the struggle of religion, race and country in mind.

“So I won’t go back because it is now ruined,” the 92-year-old added.

Dr Mahathir quit Umno last year after disagreeing with Najib’s administration of the country.

He later formed PPBM with other former Umno leaders, including his son Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

PPBM has since joined with former political enemies in PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara to form Pakatan Harapan, and are seeking to register the bloc as a formal federal Opposition coalition to go head-to-head with the Barisan Nasional coalition at the next general elections due next year.