Dr M: I am top dog in Pakatan Harapan

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed he is the ‘top dog’ in Pakatan Harapan. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today proclaimed himself the “top dog” in Pakatan Harapan.

The retired prime minister-turned-government critic was last week announced as the chairman of the four-party Pakatan Harapan, though jailed PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was named the federal Opposition pact’s de facto leader and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail its president.

“In the hierarchy, I am the top dog there,” Dr Mahathir told a press conference here.

“We can’t have a country ruled by three prime ministers,” he said, when asked if all three of the leaders are on equal footing in the coalition.

