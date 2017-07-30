Dr M has run out of ideas, says Hishammuddin

Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the issue of resigning and rejoining Umno was nothing new for Mahathir as he had done so on several occasions. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s remark that he would not rejoin Umno although Datuk Seri Najib Razak was no longer the prime minister shows that he has run out of ideas.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the issue of resigning and rejoining Umno was nothing new for Mahathir as he had done so on several occasions.

“Mahathir has no run out of ideas. The question is, will he be accepted by Umno members,” he told a press conference after opening the Bandar Tun Razak Umno division delegates meeting, here today.

Hishammuddin was commenting on media reports quoting Mahathir as saying he would not return to Umno even though Najib was no longer the prime minister.

Mahathir was reported to have made the claim via a video clip uploaded on the Facebook page of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM). — Bernama