Dr M has ‘crossed the line’, says Najib

(From left) Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor during the Umno annual assembly in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Former Umno president and ex-prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has “crossed the line” with his willingness to work with past political enemies for his “personal gain”, incumbent Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

“Fact is, it was Mahathir (who), on this very stage, used to tell us Malays easily forget but now, this man has crossed the line,” Najib said during his policy speech at the beginning of the 71st Umno General Assembly here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is also Umno president, arrives at the opening of the Umno General Assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana



Dr Mahathir left Umno and now chairs the four-party Pakatan Harapan (PH) Opposition pact which aims to battle the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition at the 14th general elections that is due by August next year.

Najib also aimed his criticism at Dr Mahathir’s party, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM).

“They can’t even manage their own party meetings, how will they manage the country?” Najib said, referring to PPBM’s troubles in conducting its own assembly.

Najib also said that PPBM should not blame Putrajaya if it still faces party management problems during the national polls.

“We do not see the value that this party is trying to bring,” he said.

“They say they want to fight for Malays and Muslims, but they are being used by DAP,” he added.