Dr M files lawsuit to stop top judge’s term extension tomorrow

Mahathir speaks during a town hall session at the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya on September 6, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today filed a lawsuit to ultimately stop Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin from continuing to be the Court of Appeal president beyond his constitutional retirement age.

In the lawsuit filed just before tomorrow when Zulkefli is due to have his term as one of the country's most powerful judges extended, Dr Mahathir asked the High Court for its nod to allow him to go on with this court challenge.

Dr Mahathir also sought for two court orders, including one to compel both Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the government to immediately render advice under the Federal Constitution’s Articles 40(1) and 40(1A) to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to cancel his previous consent on May 25 to appoint Zulkefli as an additional judge and to continue serving as Court of Appeal president.

The other order sought by Dr Mahathir was for Zulkefli to be suspended from carrying out any duties as Court of Appeal president until this lawsuit was resolved, the court document sighted by Malay Mail Online showed.

In the same court document, Dr Mahathir cited four grounds for his lawsuit based on several constitutional provisions.

He said that the Federal Constitution’s Article 125(1) does not allow someone who has reached the constitutional service age of 66 years and six months as a judge to be appointed to the position of Court of Appeal president, while also asserting that Article 122 does not allow any “additional judges” of the Federal Court to be appointed to the Federal Court’s top four posts — including the Court of Appeal president position.

The court document also argued that Article 122(1A) disallows the giving of advice to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for the appointment of an “additional judge” before the judge actually retires, also arguing that the same clause does not allow a Chief Justice to give advice prior to his own retirement to the ruler for such appointments.

The lawsuit filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court named Najib, the government of Malaysia and Zulkefli as respondents.

Dr Mahathir, a former prime minister, is also the chairman of both his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and opposition pact Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Mahathir had on August 9 filed a similar lawsuit seeking to compel the prime minister and government to ultimately push for the revocation of Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif's re-appointment as Chief Justice. The lawsuit was filed just days after Md Raus was sworn in as Chief Justice for another three years from August 4.

These two lawsuits follow the Prime Minister’s Office’s July 7 announcement on both Zulkefli’s and Md Raus's appointment as "additional judges".

The July 7 announcement which effectively extends their terms as two of the country’s most powerful judges was met with protests from the legal community.

In the July 7 statement, Zulkefli is to continue serving as an additional judge in the same court and as President of the Court of Appeal for another two years from September 28.

The July 7 statement said the appointment of both Md Raus and Zulkefli beyond the age of 66 years and six months was made based on the March 30 advice given to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by the then Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria prior to the latter's retirement.

Both previously had their services as judges extended for another six months after hitting the age of 66, with Raus’s term extended from February 4 to August 3, while Zulkefli’s term was extended from March 28 until September 27.