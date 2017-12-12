Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Dr M denies Pakatan nominated him as PM candidate

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied Pakatan Harapan (PH) would appoint him as prime minister should it win GE14. — File picture by Miera ZulyanaTun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied Pakatan Harapan (PH) would appoint him as prime minister should it win GE14. — File picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad denied today reports that claimed Pakatan Harapan (PH) would appoint him as prime minister should it win the 14th general elections.

The PH chairman and Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister said his coalition did not make a final decision on the issue during its retreat earlier this month.

“They have not nominated me yet and there was no decision made during the retreat,” news portal Malaysiakini quoted him as telling a press conference.

“If people are desperate and cannot find anybody else (for the post), then maybe this 92-year-old can become a candidate,” he said.

News portal The Malaysian Insight had reported, quoting anonymous sources, that PH had decided to appoint Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leader Dr Mahathir and PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the “interim” prime minister and deputy prime minister respectively.

