Dr M: DAP not pulling Pakatan’s strings

Mahathir said that in PH, a democratic leadership system was practised where the party with the most support leads. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng PETALING JAYA, July 26 — DAP is not in control of Pakatan Harapan (PH) as there are three Malay based parties in the federal Opposition coalition, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

Dr Mahathir who is both chairman of PH as well as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) explained that the bloc follows a democratic system and that the leaders of the three other component parties would be “stupid” if they allowed themselves to be led around by the DAP.

"In Pakatan Harapan there are three parties which are led by Malays, and between them they have enough seats to be the majority [in the coalition].

"DAP is not the majority. If we combine Amanah and PKR, they have more MPs than DAP. It would be stupid of them if they choose DAP [to lead]," Dr Mahathir said in a press conference at PPBM’s headquarters here.

The former prime minister-turned-government critic went on to explain that in PH, a democratic leadership system was practised where the party with the most support leads.

"DAP does not have many seats, even in Pakatan Rakyat last time they had fewer seats than what initially PAS and PKR had. Now, if PKR and Amanah combine, they are bigger than DAP.

"In our system, we are democratic. Who has the most people, they are the ones who (will be) in power," Dr Mahathir added.