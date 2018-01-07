Dr M credits Amanah for successful Pakatan seat talks

Parti Amanah Negara’s Mohamad Sabu speaks during the Pakistan Harapan convention in Shah Alam January 7, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriSHAH ALAM, Jan 7 — Pakatan Harapan was able to conclude negotiations for seats ahead of the 14th general election due largely to Parti Amanah Negara, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The PH chairman singled out the Islamist party and its president, Mohamad Sabu, for their generosity during the talks.

“This negotiation resolution was only possible because of Amanah,” Dr Mahathir said at the pact’s convention here.

Fellow PH leaders also gave a standing ovation to the Amanah leader following Dr Mahathir’s remarks.

This morning, the Johor chapter of Amanah boycotted the convention after learning it was getting just two of the five seats it requested, while Dr Mahathir’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia was reportedly given 10.

