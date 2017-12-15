Dr M claims extra taxes imposed on Opposition donors

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad accused the federal government of slapping extra taxes on groups that donated to Opposition parties. — File picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Dec 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today accused the federal government of slapping extra taxes on groups that have been donating to Opposition parties.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman said it was difficult for some parties to get funding as donors have been pressured not to do so.

“There are some political parties that get a lot of donations but there are some which don’t get any sen at all because the government threatens whoever gives money to Opposition parties they will be taxed extra,” Dr Mahathir said in a press conference today.

The former prime minister added that funding for political parties should be put under the government, something that PH was currently studying now.

“We have not yet made a decision. We are still studying if political parties should be funded by the government,” Dr Mahathir added.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman also said PH was considering if the Opposition should go ahead and declare their assets as suggested by PKR’s Rafizi Ramli.

“We have motions put up and we have to see what we can use. There is a lot suggestions. We want to take care of our money,” Dr Mahathir stressed.

Separately, the 93-year-old said PH has already made up a candidate list for the 14th general election, but only will be announcing it when the time is right.

He however said on the Opposition’s pick for prime minister, the matter was still undecided for the time being.