Dr M: Authorities can probe me if they want to

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he had nothing to hide from the MACC and Inland Revenue Board. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he is prepared to have his financial accounts checked and investigated by the authorities.

The former prime minister said this after three of his sons’ companies were raided by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) this week.

Three of Dr Mahathir’s sons’ companies were raided on Tuesday by the IRB, including one owned by Datuk Seri Mokhzani Mahathir and PPBM deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

Among the companies raided that one of Dr Mahathir’s sons own include Kencana Capital Sdn Bhd, Opcom Holdings Bhd and Crescent Capital Sdn Bhd.

They are welcomed to examine all my books and everything. MACC is welcomed and also LHDN,” Dr Mahathir said referring to the Malay acronym for IRB.

He also did not rule out that the recent raids and investigations against his family might be politically-motivated but refused to elaborate further.

“They have the right. They can do anything they like, they are the government. They have the power to abuse,” Dr Mahathir said.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman also stuck by his claims of corruption against Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Dr Mahathir instead trained his guns at Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, who has come out to defend Zahid.

“We should find out more about the wealth of certain minister’s...I’ve mentioned what Zahid has, so now Hisham wants me to be raided.

“I suggest that we should also raid Hisham. We need to study lifestyle of these people,” he stressed.

According to Mukhriz, his company in Mount Kiara was raided by the authorities looking for backdated logs and transactions dated from 2011 to 2013.

Mukhriz added that he and his brothers were overseas when the raids at their companies were conducted, casting doubt as to the motive of the probe.