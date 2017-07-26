Dr M admits knowing classified info, says gleaned from Muhyiddin

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) identified Muhyiddin as the main source of such information as the Auditor-General's report on 1MDB, among others. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today acknowledged he was privy to privileged information from the current administration, which he said he learned through Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a blog post today, the former prime minister identified Muhyiddin as the main source of such information as the Auditor-General's report on 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), among others.

The report was classified upon Auditor-General Tan Sri Ambrin Buang’s request and remains a state secret.

“There are comments that I know the contents of reports such as by Bank Negara Malaysia, MACC, and the Auditor-General to Apandi. Yes, I do know,” he wrote, referring to Attorney-General Tan Sri Apandi Ali.

“I know the contents of the BNM report because (former) A-G Gani Patail showed this to [Muhyiddin] while he was still deputy prime minister. In Muhyiddin's speeches as PPBM president, he often cites the reports shown to him by the (former) A-G before he was sacked.”

Both Muhyiddin and Gani were dismissed in 2015.

Aside from the speeches, Dr Mahathir also said the reports were discussed in PPBM meetings.

The former prime minister also said he would not have confronted Apandi if he did know the reports' contents.

The contents of the reports remain classified today under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

PKR's Rafizi Ramli was convicted under the OSA for publicising documents from the Auditor-General's Report on 1MDB during a press conference last year.