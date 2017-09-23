DQI tahfiz management welcomes Najib’s call on safety standards

Rescue personnel at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah religious school in Kuala Lumpur. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 ― The management of Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah (DQI) tahfiz centre in Keramat Hujung here welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak's directive to all tahfiz centres in the country to adhere to the set safety standards.

Its principal, Mohd Zahid Mahmood when met by reporters here said the call proved the government was concerned about safety at tahfiz centres throughout the country.

He hoped the call would also give tahfiz school managements the space and opportunities to improve the safety standard at the their respective centres so that the tragedy at DQI centre would not recur.

Yesterday, the Cabinet ordered the Fire and Rescue Department to inspect the safety standards of all tahfiz schools nationwide.

Najib was reported as saying that any tahfiz centres found not complying with the required safety standards would be given a grace period to improve and such centres might be ordered to close for failing to meet the standards.

On September 14, 21 students and two wardens at DQI tahfiz centre were killed when fire razed a three-storey hostel at 5.15am. ― Bernama