DPM’s younger brother dies at 45

The younger brother of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pic) passed away last night. — Bernama picIPOH, Dec 23 ― The younger brother of Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Dzulfikri Hamidi, 45, died at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur at 11.30pm last night.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Special Officer Datuk Khairuddin Tarmizi when confirming the death said Ahmad Dzulfikri died at the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital but did not mention the reason for his death.

“I did not have the time to ask him (DPM) about his younger brother's ailment, when Datuk Seri telephoned me to inform me of the matter just now,” he said when contacted by Bernama here last night.

Ahmad Dzulfikri's remains would be buried at the Sungai Nipah Darat Muslim Cemetery in Bagan Datoh after Friday prayers today, Khairuddin said.